Funtington new homes will ‘jeopardise road safety’, say residents

Funtington residents have banded together to protest against a plan to build three homes on a dangerous bend.

An application has been submitted for the new houses to be developed in Orchard Barn, with access to the properties on Common Road.

However, the proposal has sparked fears in the village with many agreeing that these homes will ‘jeopardise road safety’.

Dr Martin Goodhart said: “The developer wishes to create a new junction to access these homes just after the blind bend travelling out of Funtington towards Chichester.

“It is alleged that the road has a low level of traffic, however, residents of Funtington and road users know that this is completely untrue.

“Sixteen thousand vehicles use the road daily and not at relatively low speeds.

“A look at road safety websites reveals seven accidents in the past ten years and residents have witnessed more, even at the exact site of the new junction.”

Dr Goodhart added: “Residents are asking the planning department to make sure that they take into account the volume of traffic on the road and the history of accidents and not just base their road safety calculations on the speed of traffic.”

Anita Fultons said: “The main concern is road safety – the access to get in and out of the development will be right on a dangerous bend and will jeopardise road safety.

“People don’t slow down enough into the village and they drive quickly to get out – the 30mph signs are often ignored.

“All these problems will just get worse if an extra three homes are built.”

Dan Roycroft, planning director for Charter House Planning, said: “As is the situation in many areas nationally, South Downs National Park is in dire need of new homes.

“The Strategic Housing Market Assessment has identified that currently SDNP has an annual shortfall of 56 homes, and while this application is for only three new homes, it is a well-established principle that small unallocated windfall sites combine to contribute substantially to housing completions.

“The new homes will bring new residents to the village, helping to support its services, facilities and future vitality.”