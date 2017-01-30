Future of Chichester District Council’s HQ to be reviewed

A review of Chichester District Council’s (CDC) need for East Pallant House as its main headquarters is one of six major projects set to be approved by top councillors.

At a cabinet meeting next Tuesday,(February 7) senior members are asked to approve an options appraisal covering future use of the building and the council’s administrative accommodation needs. They are also set to approve a look at future community and commercial use in Priory Park including the cafe, Bowls, Cricket and Hockey clubs and depot buildings.

They will also consider buying three self contained flats in Freeland Close as short term accommodation for homeless families and single vulnerable people. A dig in Priory Park after the discovery Roman buildings will go under the microscope as well as funding and a timetable for Chichester Vision projects. In secret session they will consider a Careline Business Plan.

