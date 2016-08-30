GALLERY: Selsey Carnival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Selsey Scouts’ skull and bone gang proved a winner in the Mardi Gras themed carnival procession on Sunday.

The 1st Selsey Scout Group was named overall floats winner with its interpretation of the North Side Skull and Bone Gang, a 200-year-old Mardi Gras tradition.

Overall winner 1st Selsey Scout Group. Picture: Derek Martin DM16138196a

The floats assembled on Selsey Recreation Ground before the procession along School Lane, High Street and on in a circular route.

Among those taking part was Beautiful Creatures Theatre with its Octopot, a larger-than-life interactive show that was part of Applause Outdoors.

The day ended with a magnificent fireworks display presented by Burnett’s Family Funfair with Selstar Fireworks.

Chaplins Little Shake Shop, in High Street, was named winner of the shop window competition, with The Shop in second place.

