Garden designer shortlisted for prestigious award

An Easthampnett garden designer has been shortlisted in The Society of Garden Designers (SGD) Awards.

Set to be announced Friday, February 2, at the Landmark Hotel in London, the awards are highly contested, attracting the best in garden design.

This is the second time David Loy of Your Garden Design has been shortlisted, having received the Future Designer Award in 2015.

His garden, and all other gardens belonging to entrants for this years awards, are on thesociety’s website at www.sgdawards.com. Voting for the people’s choice award, for which for which this garden is also eligible, is now open at the same web address.