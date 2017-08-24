GCSE results: ‘Great’ result for Bourne Community College

Bourne Community College was celebrating ‘great’ GCSE results.

Head teacher Yvonne Watkins led the praise for the hardworking students and staff who seemed to take this year’s grade changes in their stride.

Chloe Mattias, Summer Tewkesbury and Kira Carman. Pic: Laura Cartledge

She said: “All the hard work and dedication of our students and dedicated staff has really paid off with some excellent results all round.”

The changes see grades for English and maths ranked with numbers, with 9 the equivalent of an A* and 4/5 a C.

At Bourne, Yvonne revealed the overall headline figure was of five A*-C including English and maths at 62 per cent.

“We are especially proud of our A* and A results reflecting our continued push for excellence in all areas, especially in English and maths,” she added. “Biology was our highest achieving subject overall in terms of A*/A , with over 47 per cent of students achieving the top grades in this subject.”

Bourne Community College students open their results

More than 51 per cent of the year group gained a strong grade 5 in the new measures for English and mathematics and there was an over 85 per cent A*-C pass rate for those students studying the ‘triple sciences’.

Yvonne said: “It has certainly been a year of hard work and commitment, in which our sincere congratulations must go to all our departing students, who have successfully completed their time here at the Bourne and been a real credit to themselves, as well as the college. We are very proud of them all and wish them well for a very successful future, as they take up their hard earned places at local colleges or start on employment pathways.” Friends Summer Tewkesbury, Kira Carman and Chloe Mattias were among those celebrating.

Summer said: “I am so happy, there was a lot of effort, so much revision and sleepless nights.”

While Chloe added: “It has been really enjoyable here and the teachers were really supportive. It is really sad, I have been here for five years – it feels like my whole life.”

GSCE students pose outside the college

And Kira said: “This is where I met the greatest friends.”

Two of the trio now plan to study musical theatre at college.

Other aspirations include being an engineer, a career head boy Sam Walker – who gained five A*, two 9s, a 8 and 7 – is working towards.

“The results are better than I’d hoped, I’m going to go to college do maths, physics, chemistry and hope to be an engineer.”

Meanwhile Saira Turner, who achieved six A*, a B, a 9 and two 8s, has her sights – quite literally – set further afield.

“I want to go to college and then I really want to get a qualification to teach in North Korea,” she said. As for now, Saira said her plan is to ‘chill out for a bit’.

Teacher Miss Scott summed up the feeling in the school hall, she said: “We are incredibly proud, they have worked incredibly hard and deserved to do well.”

This year Bourne’s high achievers included: Hannah Harland, Abbie Hayes, Sam Walker - all of whom achieved nine

A*/A.

Saira Turner , Casey Brown and Eleanor James all achieved eight A*/A.

Meanwhile ‘a special mention’ was given to Oscar Shimmell, Chloe Mathias, Maddie Paterson, Daisy Allen and Cameron Cassar.

This story will be updated as we have more.

To share your news email news@bognor.co.uk