GCSE results: Hard work pays off at Bourne Community College

Bourne Community College was celebrating what is thought to be its best GCSE results ever.

Head teacher Yvonne Watkins led the praise for the hardworking students and staff who seemed to take this year’s grade changes in their stride.

Chloe Mattias, Summer Tewkesbury and Kira Carman. Pic: Laura Cartledge

The changes see grades for English and maths ranked with numbers, with 9 the equivalent of an A* and 4/5 a C.

Friends Summer Tewkesbury, Kira Carman and Chloe Mattias were among those celebrating.

Summer said: “I am so happy, there was a lot of effort, so much revision and sleepless nights.”

While Chloe added: “It has been really enjoyable here and the teachers were really supportive. It is really sad, I have been here for five years – it feels like my whole life.”

And Kira said: “This is where I met the greatest friends.”

Two of the trio now plan to study musical theatre at college.

Other aspirations include being an engineer, a career Sam Walker – who gained five A*, two 9s, a 8 and 7 – is working towards.

“The results are better than I’d hoped, I’m going to go to college do maths, physics, chemistry and hope to be an engineer.”

Meanwhile Saira Turner, who achieved six A*, a B, a 9 and two 8s, has her sights – quite literally – set further afield.

“I want to go to college and then I really want to get a qualification to teach in North Korea,” she said. As for now, Saira said her plan is to ‘chill out for a bit’.

Teacher Miss Scott summed up the feeling in the school hall, she said: “We are incredibly proud, they have worked incredibly hard and deserved to do well.”

