Gelateria opens in Chichester

A family run gelateria has set up shop in Chichester.

The establishment, which can be found next to the Market Cross on West Strees, serves a range of gelatos, sorbets, waffles and cakes, as well as teas and coffees, and most produce is sourced locally. The milk and cream is organic and hails from Home Farm in Goodwood, the coffee is roasted at Edgecumbes in Arundel, and the seasonal fruit is delivered from local orchards.

Baileys gelato

Baileys Artisan Gelato is the creation of husband and wife duo Simon and Margaret Bailey, who were inspired to set up shop last year after studying the art of gelato-making at the Carpigiani Gelato University in Bologna.

The Baileys churn their gelati themselves in the shop’s specially designed basement, using the same traditional Italian production techniques and equipment on which they were taught in Bologna. Salted caramel is a customer favourite, but they also offer more uncommon flavours such as a Sussex honey yoghurt gelato and a damson sorbet.

Margaret Bailey said: “There’s absolutely nothing I enjoy more than getting creative and experimenting with flavours in what the Italians refer to as the ‘laboratory’ downstairs. We love hearing customer feedback, and are always striving to ensure that we have something for everybody to enjoy. We are really looking forward to introducing some wintery flavours soon, which will wonderfully complement a warm Liege waffle and a hot drink.”

Simon Bailey said: “We are committed to the highest quality in the ingredients we use and the products we offer to our discerning customers, and are delighted by the warm response we have had from our customers so far! We are proud to be a local and independent business, and are looking forward to providing a welcoming and exciting venue for locals and visitors alike in the years to come.”

The new Chichester store

Baileys Artisan Gelato is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am.