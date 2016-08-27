Get Active Festival set to bring 50 different fun sports activities to Chichester

Chichester residents are set to benefit for a summer of sport as they gear up for the city’s annual activity festival.

Everyone Active, which manages a number of leisure facilities across the area on behalf of Chichester District Council, is getting ready to host this year’s Get Active Festival on Sunday, September 4 at Oaklands Park.

The event caters for all ages and abilities, and aims to encourage local residents to lead more active lifestyles and to think about what they can do to improve their health and wellbeing. From 12pm – 4pm, visitors will have the chance to try a number of sports and pastimes with the aim of encouraging them to include activity as part of their daily routine.

The Get Active Festival will be showcasing more than fifty different sports and activities. As well as football, tennis and cricket, there will also be opportunity for guests to try their hand at something a little different, such as one of the many martial arts on offer, fencing, softball or orienteering.

This year will also see the introduction of a number of new events. Bubble football, cookery demonstrations, walking football and netball will be all be making their debut at the event.

The festival, which is being sponsored by Prebendal Preparatory School and Oakwood School, will mark the start of Everyone Active’s Get Active Month, where its centres in the district will be opening their doors to the public and hosting a range of free events. Throughout September, Everyone Active’s Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre will be working with local schools and communities to help boost levels of activity and get people thinking about how they can make each day a more active one.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager for Chichester, said: “The Get Active Festival is a fantastic day for everyone in the local community, regardless of their age or ability. It has grown into a huge event and has been awarded Inspire Mark status as a London 2012 Legacy event. We want to encourage people to participate in 30 minutes of exercise, five times a week in order to stay fit and healthy. Get Active Month gives people the chance to try their hand at different activities and find something they really enjoy. By giving them this opportunity, we hope they will continue to participate with regular activity and really feel the benefits of increasing their fitness levels.”

