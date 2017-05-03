Get behind campaign to support children’s hospice says police chief

Chief Constable of Sussex Police is urging people to support his chosen charity Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The Chief Constable, Giles York, hosted a launch at the hospice on Friday April 28.

Giles York and Chief Officer colleagues took part in Chestnut Tree House’s ‘Get Festive’ campaign in December, wearing Santa suits to help serve Christmas dinner in the staff restaurant, and at the end of 2016 he officially announced he had chosen Chestnut Tree House as his Charity of the Year for 2017.

Giles York said: “I am delighted to be supporting Chestnut Tree House and hope to be able to raise funds and increase awareness for the charity throughout 2017.

“The work that they do – at the hospice itself and in the community – helps 300 local children and families, and really makes a difference to so many people’s lives. We’re looking forward to throwing ourselves into fundraising this year.”

Chestnut Tree House chief executive Hugh Lowson said: “We are very grateful that Chief Constable Giles York has chosen Chestnut Tree House as his Charity of the Year.

“It costs over £3.5 million each year to offer all of our care services and less than 7% of this comes from central government.

“Without the support of individuals and organisations in the local area it would not be possible for us to continue to provide the specialist care services that help so many children and families.”

For more information on how to get behind supporting the hospice visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.

