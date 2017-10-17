Giant plant taking over Chichester woman’s home

An ‘enormous’ nine-foot houseplant has taken over part of a Chichester woman’s home.

Edith Rogerson finds herself at a loss for what to do with the oversized plant, which sits on the landing of her home in St Paul’s Road and although beautiful, has become a nuisance.

“You have to see it to believe it,” she said. “It’s like something you’d see in Kew Gardens.

“When the grandchildren come they think tigers are going to come out of it.”

Pictures on the walls are engulfed by the impressive leaves, while the mass of the plant itself is making it difficult to even get into the guest room.

The ‘Monstera Deliciosa’ lives up to its name, and towering at around nine foot, it is much taller than Mrs Rogerson, who is urgently seeking a new home for it.

She bought it around five years ago, when it was only small. But it continued to grow and fill each new pot it was put into, until it’s become too enormous to cope with.

Although she could cut it back or kill it, she would much prefer for someone to benefit from it, and is happy to give it away to a good home.

“It’s a real addition to any interior and would look really nice in a big hall or entrance that’s just crying out for something green.”

This isn’t the first time Mrs Rogerson has found herself engulfed by greenery.

In the ‘90s and together with her two youngest children, she ‘greened’ Chichester train station with donations from residents and local firms.

She has also donated previous overgrown houseplants to other venues around the city, including the City Council offices.

Mrs Rogerson received the BT Environment award for her various plant based projects, and with more beautiful plants adorning her Chichester home, it might not be long before they too find themselves outgrown.

For information about adopting Mrs Rogerson’s houseplant, contact her on 01243 771806.

