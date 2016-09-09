Glamcab Girls return to Goodwood Revival

The Glamcab Girls are back at Goodwood Revival this year, with their distinctive red outfits and uniform caps.

Pictures from Oliver Dixon today show the girls posing in one of the vintage cars at the festival.

The Glamcab Girls�pictured at the Goodwood Revival 2016. Photo by Oliver Dixon.

The popular three-day event showcases the types of racing cars and motorcycles that would have competed from 1948–1966 at the circuit.

