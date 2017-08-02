GLORIOUS GOODWOOD DAY 2 LIVE

We're into day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival - and Glorious is certainly not the word for it, at least not for the weather.

It started raining just in time for staff to open the gates and looks like continuing all afternoon.

Nevertheless, there's some top-class racing ahead and this page is where you'll find all the news from the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes and the rest of the eight-race card.

Seamus Buckley, Goodwood's Clerk of the Course, reported drying ground overnight but is expecting at least five millimetres of rain today.

He reported at 10.15am: "The GoingStick reading came to 7.4 at 9.30am, as against 7.2 yesterday morning and 6.8 on Monday afternoon. This is indicative of the drying conditions we have experienced over the last four days. It was dry again overnight and has also been windy. I changed the going description earlier this morning to Good all around, as the good to soft areas in the straight have gone.

"However, there is rain forecast for later today, coming in from the Channel, and it is predicted that we will get at least five millimetres here. It all depends how quickly the forecast band of rain moves through as to how much rain will fall on Goodwood Racecourse."

WEDNESDAY NON-RUNNERS

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies' Maiden

3 FORMIGA (IRE) (Going)

4.45pm EBF Breeders' Series Fillies' Handicap

5 INDIAN BLESSING (Going)

10 EBBESBOURNE (IRE) (Going)

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap

13 BARON BOLT (Going)