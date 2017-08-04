GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: DAY FOUR LIVE

It's day four at Glorious Goodwood and the big races keep on coming.

The Qatar King George Stakes and the Betfred Mile are the two big contests of the day, but there's an excellent supporting cast of other races.

We'll have all the results and reaction here as usual - and don't miss today's tips, also on this website now, from our five-strong panel - three of whom each had three winners on Ladies' Day.

The weather is much better today - the sun is out and the racecourse is looking in great nick.

The going is soft - with hopes it will have changed to good to soft for Saturday's final day, which has the Qatar Stewards' Cup as its highlight.

The day kicked off in fine style for Ryan Moore as he won the first two, both Group 3 contests, both on 7/4 favouritees.

In the Betfred Glorious Stakes he guided home Poet's Word for a second win in two days after his Nassau Stakes victory, this time riding for Sir Michael Stoute. The four-year-old was a length and a half in front of Second Step.

Straight after that he did it again on Beat The Bank for Sussex Stakes-winning trainer Andrew Balding, beating Make Time by a healthy three lengths.

More follows...