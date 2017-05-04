Grant allows Heartspace to expand

Adult community group Heartspace has received a grant from West Sussex County Council’s Members’ Big Society Fund.

Katrina Wakefield, who founded the group last year, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this grant, as it means we can continue and also expand our work.

“We couldn’t have done this without support from Pieter Montyn, our local councillor, East Wittering Parish Council, Coastal West Sussex Mind and all our wonderful volunteers.

“Now we will be able to offer a greater range of creative activities, and create a website to publicise our work, which should help us to reach more people in the area.”

Heartspace aims to enhance quality of life by combating loneliness and promoting wellbeing.

It offers activities that encourage creativity, self-expression, and supports members in meeting new people and having fun.

One member said: “I have enjoyed everything we have done at Heartspace. It has helped me have the confidence to try new things and I have felt part of a family.”

The group meets at Bracklesham Barn, in Bracklesham, on the third Wednesday of each month. There will be further sessions in Birdham, East and West Wittering.

New activities for the calendar include making music with therapeutic harps, intuitive painting, laughter yoga, creative writing and community singing.

Contact Katrina on 07857 354084 or email katrina@heartspacecommunity.co.uk for more information. Donations of arts and craft materials would be gratefully received.