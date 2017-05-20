Green fingered Portfield pupils get gardening after donation

Pupils at Portfield Primary Academy have been given a helping hand from CALA Homes as the housebuilder provided the school with a donation of gardening equipment and accessories in support of National Gardening Week.

As well as gardening tools including spades, trowels, rakes, watering cans and gloves; the school also received an insect sculpture hotel and wildlife attracting seeds to encourage wildlife into the school gardens.

Andrew Strong, headteacher at Portfield Primary Academy, said: “We are thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes, which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening. Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage. This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “Creating beautiful places to live is at the heart of what we do and gardens can play an important role in our sense of wellbeing. National Gardening Week is all about encouraging new gardeners so we thought it would be a great opportunity to help encourage younger generations to get involved and develop a passion for gardening. We’re delighted to be able to support Portfield Primary Academy and hope the children enjoy using the new equipment.”

National Gardening Week was launched six years ago by the RHS and since then has grown into the country’s biggest celebration of gardening. This year’s theme focuses on inspiring new gardeners to get involved in growing plants and flowers.

CALA Homes’ Shopwyke Lakes offers a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and one and two bedroom apartments. Situated one mile to the east of Chichester, Shopwyke Lakes offers a relaxed environment full of green open spaces, footpaths, established lakes and waterways. Facilities will include access to football and cricket pitches, a clubhouse, community centre, convenience store and children’s play areas.

For further information about the homes available at Shopwyke Lakes, visit the showhomes open daily from 10am to 5pm, call 01243 928 394 or visit www.cala.co.uk.

