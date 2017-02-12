Half term fun at Fishbourne Roman Palace

Visitors are invited to drop into Fishbourne Roman Palace this half term to find out what life was like during Roman times.

From Monday, February 20, until Friday, February 24, visitors will be able to taste Roman food, make a Roman oil lamp, have a go at weaving, make Roman bread, dress in Roman costume and much more. Activities will run from 10am – 4pm and are included in the admission price.

Katrina Burton, head of learning at Fishbourne Roman Palace, said: “This is a fun packed day offering lots of opportunities to take part in a whole range of Roman activities.

“The activities are suitable for all ages and will be located inside, running throughout the day”.

While visiting Britain’s largest Roman residence, discover objects from 2,000 years ago and see how the palace would have looked in its heyday.

Visitors can also access the rest of the museum, take a stroll around the replanted formal garden and view the largest collection of early mosaic floors north of Rome. There is also a well-stocked shop and a cafe. Join Sussex Past or the Friends of Fishbourne Roman Palace to receive free admission to the site and all special events.

For more information, see the website at www.sussexpast.co.uk/fishbourne for details. The palace is accessible with ramps. Assistance dogs welcome.

