Have a go at archaeology with Roman palace

Visitors to Fishbourne Roman Palace are invited to have a go at archaeology next week.

From Tuesday, July 25, to Friday, August 4, the palace will be excavating a trench and giving budding archaeologists of all ages a chance to have a go as part of the national Festival of Archaeology.

In previous excavations visitors have found Roman pottery, coins and even pieces of mosaic.

This season the trench will be bigger than ever before so more people can get involved and there will be even more chance of finding an ancient artefact or two.

Digging will take place from 11am to 4pm and all visitors to Fishbourne Roman Palace are welcome to join in as it is included in the admission charge. No experience is necessary and tools will be provided.

