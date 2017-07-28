Have your say on issues in Selsey

What do you think we should be reporting on in Selsey?

Come and chat to our reporter Anna Khoo at the Crab Pot micropub in Selsey High Street from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, July 28.

The drop-in session is your chance to shape the news and have your say on the issues that matter to you.

Whether it is a community event that needs celebrating, an impressive photograph you think deserves publishing or issues you want highlighting, you can voice your opinion at your local meet and greet.

The Crab Pot, which is due to open onJuly 20, is located in the former tearooms at 145 High Street.

The surgery event is not limited to those from Selsey and is open for anyone who wants to get in touch from the surrounding area.

If you can’t make it to the surgery, but have a story you want to share, email us at news@chiobserver.co.uk or call our newsdesk on 01243 539389.