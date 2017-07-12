Headteacher asked to speak at school funding protest in Parliament Square

A Horsham headteacher has been invited to speak at a school funding protest in Parliament Square.

Jules White, head of Tanbridge House, has been called on to take part in the Carnival Against the Cuts march and rally, organised by the Fair Funding for All Schools campaign, on Sunday (July 16).

Mr White has led the Worth Less? campaign for fairer funding for more than two years, galvanising support from headteachers in 4,000 schools across 17 counties.

The Carnival Against the Cuts event will see parents, teachers, heads and politicians gather at Whitehall Gardens SW1 at noon before marching to Parliament Square for 1.30pm.

Organisers said the event would be “a family-friendly protest featuring speakers, songs, arts and kids’ fun”.

As well as Mr White, speakers lined up include Jo Yurky, co-founder of Fair Funding for All Schools, Paul Whiteman, General Secretary, National Association of Headteachers, Kevin Courtney, General Secretary, National Union of Teachers, teaching assistants Becky Everett and Jill Goodale and Mary Sandell, a headteacher who recently announced her resignation in protest at school budget cuts.

Jules White, head of Tanbridge House School

Jo said: "“Parents are deeply unhappy about the government's failure to adequately address the funding crisis facing our schools.

"Whilst the government is busy saying nothing, damaging cuts are being made to our children's education. This is unacceptable.

"We will continue to apply pressure to force the government to provide an urgent remedy. We want increased investment in our schools so that our young people have the skills and knowledge they need and so that our future economy can reach its full potential.”



Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.