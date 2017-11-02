Headteacher of Bishop Luffa School to retire

Headteacher of Bishop Luffa School Nick Taunt has announced he will retire at the end of the academic year.

In a letter to parents yesterday, Mr Taunt said he had found the role ‘exhilarating, challenging and rewarding’ since he took over from John Ashwin in 2000 and thanked staff and parents for their support.

Mr Taunt is only the third headteacher to lead the school since it opened in 1963.

The letter read: “I have felt privileged to lead such an impressive team of dedicated teachers and support staff who have given far beyond expectation or reward.

“The joy that I often see in the faces of our young people in the classroom and beyond bears testimony to that commitment.

“Pupils and Sixth Form students recognise that they are known and cared for in the Christian community, and they grow into young men and women for whom I feel a great respect and pride.

“I am also deeply grateful for the support and kindness that parents and carers, directors and supporters have shown to both the school and myself.

“I am confident that with the quality and commitment of the Leadership Team and staff, Bishop Luffa faces a bright future as it continues to realise its vision: ‘always our best because everyone matters’.”

The chairman of the Bishop Luffa’s board of directors has promised to keep parents and carers informed about the process of appointing Mr Taunt’s successor.