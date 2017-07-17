Barnham hall users fund defibrillator

People using Barnham Community Hall have raised money to buy a defibrillator.

The device was officially unveiled by Barnham Community Trust chairman Terry Bedford and Kathy Whitby, who heads the Wednesday Coffee Morning Team

Funds were raised by the coffee morning team to benefit all users of the hall.

Mrs Whitby said: “Our hall has many different users and we know how valuable this equipment is in saving lives. Having one available at the hall is a real achievement.”

“It has been a lot of work getting to this point but everyone has been extremely generous and it will be well worth it if it is needed in an emergency.”

Fundraising began in April with a ploughman’s lunch and continued with numerous coffee mornings, plant sales and general donations.

Mr Bedford said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported this initiative, especially Kathy who initiated it all.

“We know that when someone goes into cardiac arrest, early medical intervention can significantly increase their chances of survival so having access to a defibrillator at the hall is crucial.”

The defibrillator was supplied and fitted by Emsworth company SafeSavvy. This was the company’s first instalment in a public building and full training will be provided for staff members and hall users.

Mrs Whitby said the fundraising had been so successful, they were now well on their way to being able to pay for a second defibrillator, which will be installed in the centre of the village to be accessible to everybody.

Nearer the time, a CPR first aid evening will be held for people living in the village so they are aware of the defibrillator and know how to use the equipment.