Care home reaches out to community

Chichester care home Marriott House and Lodge reached out to the community over Christmas.

People young and old were invited into theTollhouse Close home to join residents for various festive activities.

Staff and residents love celebrating the festive season and were excited about welcoming the community to join in the fun.

Staff took part in Elf Day to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, including a community quiz with an elf theme and festive refreshments.

Amy Hayler, activities team leader, said: “Taking part in Elf Day was a fantastic way of getting our residents and staff into the festive spirit while also giving us the opportunity to give something back this Christmas.”

Part of the home was transformed into Santa’s grotto during December and children were invited in to receive gifts.

Theresa Shell, general manger, said: “The grotto was built by the staff and the whole home got involved in making it extra special.

Guests were treated to a delicious breakfast served up by Barchester Healthcare chefs as part of the Don’t Dine Alone initiative

“It was lovely to see everyone smiling and laughing, really getting into the Christmas spirit. It’s always lovely to be joined by the local community here at Marriott House and Lodge and I don’t know who enjoyed it more, the kids or us.”

The monthly Barchy Breakfast was also opened up to the community as part of Barchester Healthcare’s Don’t Dine Alone initiative.

Later the same day, the annual Carols by Candlelight service paid tribute to late residents. Families and friends of those who had died during the year were invited to hear a range of carols and some poignant poetry.

Theresa added: “It is so important to acknowledge people’s grief and continue to offer support to our families and friends’.

Carols by Candlelight paid tribute to late residents

