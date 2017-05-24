Chichester pedestrian ‘lucky to be alive’ after car collision

A Chichester man has survived a collision with a car but remains in intensive care with numerous injuries, his daughter has said.

Father-of-six Milton Dunstall, 52, suffered a broken pelvis, a badly broken leg and a broken arm amongst other injuries when he was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on the A259 last Friday morning, daughter Tasha Beer said.

The 52-year-old was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“The nurses are still a bit shocked that he’s going to be OK,” Tasha said.

“When they saw him come in with the injuries he had and were told he’d been hit by a car they feared the worst, he’s a very lucky man.”

Tasha said that her father underwent emergency surgery lasting seven hours at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after being flown there in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police initially reported he had suffered ‘serious head injuries’ and Tasha says the family were told he may not survive the operation.

The accident happened this morning (May 19) on the A259 Bognor Road, with the road closed eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and Drayton Lane. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Tasha, from Littlehampton, said: “He hasn’t suffered any major head trauma luckily, that was one of the main things the doctors were worried about.

“Because his injuries were so bad they were worried about internal bleeding which would have been it really.

“He’s still in intensive care because he’s got an infection in his body and he’s scheduled to have another operation on Wednesday.”

Tasha said her father also had a hole in his bladder and a bleed in his liver.

After being ‘totally disorientated’ after waking up from surgery, Tasha said her father was now awake.

She says her father now faces ‘a long road to recovery’ and in expected to be in hospital for several months.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident, which happened at around 3.30am on Friday, May 19, in the northbound carriageway of the A259 between the A27 Bognor Roundabout and Drayton Lane, police said.

A police spokesman said at the time: “The 52-year-old man was reported to have been standing in the carriageway shortly before he was struck by a Chrysler 300 car driven by a 42-year-old man from Gosport.

“The driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Rob Baldwin of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: “We received a call from a motorist who had seen a man standing in the road.

“When we arrived at the scene shortly after that call, the man was lying in the road having been struck by a car.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the man in the road prior to the collision or from anyone who saw what happened.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.