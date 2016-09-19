Doctor leads fundraising drive for prostate scanner at Chichester hospital

A biopsy machine costing £85,000 has arrived at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, thanks to a fundraising drive by a consultant urology surgeon.

Paul Carter, chief of surgery for Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust, raised £12,000 by taking part in the Medoc Marathon in France last September.

Charities and community organisations provided additional funding for the project by Love Your Hospital, the trust’s official charity.

St Richard’s Hospital can now investigate the whole prostate gland and provide quicker, less invasive and more accurate diagnosis for patients, who could suffering from prostate cancer.

Paul said: “This new prostate template biopsy equipment will have a huge impact on the lives of the men we see in the clinic, improving the care we provide by making the whole process quicker and better for them.

“Everyone who has kindly donated has helped us to provide the diagnostic procedure at St Richard’s Hospital, which saves our patients from having to travel further outside the area.”

An event to thank all involved was held on September 15 in the hospital’s Chichester Medical Education Centre, with an opportunity for donors to see the new scanner.

Donations were received from Friends of Chichester Hospitals, Chichester PCaSO Prostate Cancer Network, West Sussex Urology LLP, Bognor League of Friends, Adur East Lions Club, Arundel Rotary Club, Bognor Regis Lions Club, Lodge of Union 38 and The Rotary Club of Midhurst and Petworth.

Jazz troupe the Pagham Mullberries also held gigs in aid of the cause.

Amanda Tucker, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, said: “It’s been a phenomenal effort from Paul and all the local charities who have been kind enough to help fund this vital equipment for our patients and it shows the power of local charities working together to achieve great things.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.