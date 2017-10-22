Donation will fund defibrillator

Selsey Community First Responders have received a £500 donation from Asda after the town’s new store issued a call-out for residents to nominate a good cause.

The store team was delighted to announce the winning good cause to receive a donation towards its ongoing voluntary community work.

Martyn Compton, store manager, said: “We had so many worthy entries to the call out and it was great to read about all of the fantastic people and groups that help to make up our community.

“The team and I believe Selsey Community First Responders are a truly great cause, and the lifesaving voluntary work they do for the community is invaluable.

“We hope this donation will help to buy essential equipment which will enable the group to care for more people in Selsey.”

The volunteers are trained by South-east Coast Ambulance Service to respond to medical emergencies within Selsey and surrounds.

Standard equipment is supplied but other items such as clothing, training equipment and general running costs have to be maintained through fundraising.

Dennis Collins, chairman, said: “On behalf of every volunteer and member of the CFR’s, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Asda for this donation.

“We truly appreciate it, and the money will go towards buying another defibrillator for the town.

“We’re always on the lookout for new CFR’s or anyone who can support with fundraising, so please do get in touch if you’re interested in helping.”

Vist selseyfirstresponders.org or telephone 01243 604886 for more information.