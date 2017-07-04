Dozens of new ambulances on order

Forty-two new ambulances are on order for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb),

The vehicles, which will replace ageing ambulances across Sussex, Surrey and Kent, are expected to hit the roads by the new calendar year.

They are then expected to be rolled out at a rate of four vehicles each week.

The vehicles follow the design of the Trust’s other ambulances, being a box body on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis.

The Trust says that the purchase is a beneficial investment as it is estimated that on average for every year older an ambulance gets it costs the Trust an additional eight pence per mile.

SECAmb’s fleet covers approximately 15 million miles each year so the new vehicles will deliver significant savings.

The ambulances will be fitted with full telematics and speed limiters, which operate when the vehicles are not responding on blue lights and sirens.

SECAmb Head of Fleet and Logistics, John Griffiths said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to place this order which will bring obvious benefits to the Trust and of course patients.

“The purchase follows a review of our fleet and will see our oldest vehicles, which have been in operation since our legacy Trust days, replaced with brand new ambulances.

“I know the new vehicles will be very much welcomed by staff across our region and they also represent a good investment for the Trust.

“Our fleet department and mechanics do a fantastic job to keep our vehicles on the road but it is vital that these vehicles are replaced as they are operating beyond their economical lifespan.”