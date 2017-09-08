Man who had heart transplant makes plea to potential donors

A man whose life was saved by a heart transplant has urged children to make their parents aware if they sign up to become an organ donor.

Nigel Hogben, 68, made the appeal after an NHS survey found 64 people had died in West Sussex whilst on the waiting list for an organ donor over the last ten years.

The figures, released earlier this week as part of Organ Donation Week, found that many organ donations were blocked because families were unaware of what their relative wanted.

Nigel, of Moreton Road, Bosham, has benefitted from an organ donation after being given a new heart in 2007.

He said: “I don’t for one minute want to pretend that I understand what parents must go through when they lose a child, let alone what they think when they are asked about organ donations.

“Unfortunately, a number of people are missing out on valuable organ donations because parents were unaware their children had signed up to be a donor.”

In February, 2007, Nigel suffered four cardiac arrests in 24 hours before being put on life-support for two and a half weeks.

He was told he was not expected to live past the Easter of that year as his heart had been damaged on both sides.

However, due to the severity of his condition, Nigel was pushed to the front of the transplant list and was found a heart in August, 2007.

He added: “I was told one morning that they had found a heart for me and I was going to be transported to Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, for the operation.

“I spent the next few weeks building up my strength before I was released a month later.

“On release, I had to return to hospital monthly, then three-monthly and now I go back every six months for check-ups.”

A year after his operation Nigel – who also has two sons – married his wife Ann on May 17, 2008.

He added: “That was a fantastic day and I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to carry on with my life.

“There are still many people waiting on that list desperate for an organ donor.”

The NHS survey found there are currently 84 people in West Sussex waiting for a transplant.

NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We want everyone to be able to save lives through organ donation and not be prevented from doing so because they have not told a relative their decision.”