Retiring? Then West Sussex is the place to be

West Sussex provides the second best area in England and Wales for quality of life for pensioners a new report claims.

The Quality of Retirement Index from Prudential assessed counties against seven criteria to indicate the extent to which people could enjoy a happy and comfortable retirement. These were: access to healthcare, crime levels, pensioner incomes, the weather, life expectancy, how many pensioners already lived in a particular area and how many were moving into the county. The counties were then given a score and ranked.

Prudential used data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) among other sources to make its findings. Dorset topped the table but West Sussex and Herefordshire came joint second, with Devon in fourth position and the Isle of Wight and East Sussex ranked joint fifth. Prudential said Dorset topped the rankings for quality of retirement owing to its “all-round appeal”. The research also found pensioners in Surrey, ranked at number 10, received the highest average annual retirement income, at £21,200. The full table is:

1. Dorset =2. Herefordshire =2. West Sussex 4. Devon =5. Isle of Wight =5. East Sussex 7. Rutland 8. Dyfed 9. Norfolk 10. Surrey