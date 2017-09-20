‘Serious pollution issues in Midhurst are obvious’, a councillor says

It is ‘patently obvious’ there are ‘serious issues’ with pollution in Midhurst, a district councillor has said.

Cllr Andrew Shaxson, (Harting ward), told a full council meeting on Tuesday he first raised issues of air quality in Rumbolds Hill in 2015 due to lorries servicing the Pendean quarry.

He said: “Other councillors have brought this up since, after a slightly delayed start, monitoring was put in place and it was found that indeed there are serious issues of pollution to date in that area.

“We were told that it needs further investigation before an air quality management area is declared, however, it is patently obvious there is a problem there and we should be much as possible doing something about it.”

Cllr John Connor agreed ‘there is an air quality issue there’ but said the question of lorries was a matter ‘outside of this council’ but said he would look at whether its environmental health department could become involved.

