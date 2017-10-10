‘Thousands now living with dementia in the Chichester district’

More than 2,000 people are living with dementia in Chichester.

A hugely successful Dementia Awareness Day was held last week at Chichester Library, where people met representatives of a number of organisations, including Alzheimer’s Society, Carers Support West Sussex, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Crossroads, Dementia Support at Tangmere, Age UK, Chichester and Bognor Dementia Action Alliance, Carers Health Team and Chichester Wellbeing.

Tim Wilkins, from the Alzheimer’s Society said: “The busy session provided loads of information on what dementia is, how it affects people and the services that are available locally. With 2,336 people living with dementia in Chichester district, it is vital that more people are aware of the services and support available to them, including Chichester Carers Support Group.”

Work to build a new £3m Dementia Hub in Tangmere will shortly be underway to provide services for the whole area.

