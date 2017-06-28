Transport group celebrates 50th anniversary

Selsey Venture Club celebrated its 50th anniversary with a party for 250 people.

The happy gathering at Selsey Centre, in Manor Road, Selsey, witnessed the dedication of two new minibuses.

The money for the minibuses was raised by members and supporters as the old minibuses were about 15 years old and needed replacing.

Selsey Venture Club is the oldest community transport group in the country.

Chairman Brian Sharpe said: “Our membership is in Selsey and we provide transport for shopping trips and to clubs. We also go to all the churches on a Sunday.”

Brian has been chairman for just over a year but has been driving with the club for eight to ten years.

Since it was started in 1967, the club has helped reduce the isolation felt by people who have difficulty leaving their homes, by providing a means for them to get together for days out.