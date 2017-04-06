VIDEO: Disabled mum’s daily struggle ahead of DIY SOS home transformation

A disabled mum has spoken of her delight at being picked for TV show DIY: SOS - saying the news still hasn’t sunk in.

Mum-of-four Amanda Worne invited the Observer and Gazette into her Yapton home before it is transformed in May, to show her daily struggle since being paralysed in a cycling accident in August, 2015.

Amanda showing her difficulty using the oven to cook.ks170810-4 SUS-170304-181422008

Watch a video of Amanda reacting to being picked for the BBC One show, speaking about her accident and see how tough she finds daily tasks around her house.

Nick Knowles and the DIY: SOS team will transform her home from May 9 to 18.

There has been an amazing reaction to the appeal for local traders to help, and anyone else who wishes to take part in the build show email diysosarundel@bbc.co.uk

A trade’s day takes place on April 20.

Getting into the bath on her own normally takes Amanda at least ten minutes.ks170810-6 SUS-170304-181450008

The Yapton mum-of-four is delighted her home will be transformed on DIY: SOS ks170810-2 SUS-170304-181353008

She hopes her difficult to use stairlift will be replaced by a proper lift.ks170810-9 SUS-170304-181531008

