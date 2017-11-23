Woman, 28, found dead in Chichester is named

The woman who was found dead in a Chichester street last month has been named by police.

“The deceased has been formally identified as Harriet Penelope Henry, aged 28, from Chichester,” Sussex Police said in a statement.

Police cordoned off the area in Baffins Lane

“An inquest was opened on Wednesday, November 22 and adjourned until February 22, 2018.”

The woman’s body was found outside flats and shops in Baffins Lane on the morning of Sunday, October 29.

Police said at the time her death was not being treated as suspicious.