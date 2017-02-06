Hedgehog rescued after being stuck in the mud

This picture might look like a ball of mud, but it’s actually a hedgehog.

A curious dog discovered it and rolled the poor creature in clay until its spines were stuck together with muck.

The hedgehog was stuck in mud after being rolled around by a dog. Picture contributed. 3nKUZyBNlwLM8brug4RB

Fortunately for the hedgehog, the dog owners realised what it was and handed it in to the Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Chichester last weekend.

Brent Lodge worker Asha Park said: “After having a couple of washes and a once over he his now doing well and will hopefully continue to make a full recovery.”

The voluntary organisation takes in around 3,000 wildlife patients a year and it is hoped this particular case will encourage dog owners to be vigilant and respect wildlife.

For more details about the wildlife hospital, visit www.brentlodge.org

The hedgehog is expected to make a full recovery. Picture contributed. H-8oDHs4nJDFAbFasUX4

