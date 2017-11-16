Historic Pagham hotel becomes a convenience store

It has stood a derelict and sorry sight for several years, but now an historic former pub’s transition into a foodstore is almost complete.

The old Kings Beach Hotel in Pagham has become a Co-op and opens next Thursday, November 23.

The Co-op has invested £1.4m in transforming the 1930s building in The Parade into a convenience store.

It has closed its nearby smaller store and staff have moved across.

Nigel Wicks, area manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Pagham – we have received great feedback from our customers locally who are looking forward to seeing our larger new store with greater range and choice, we are confident that it will enable us to better serve the community.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum.

“And as a community retailer it is our ambition is to ensure our store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their local Co-op.”

The Kings Beach Hotel closed in 2014, and has stood empty and boarded up since, with many in the village calling it ‘an eyesore’.

There was a big community effort to save the pub but The Co-op were granted planning permission in August 2015, having previously seen an application turned down.

The store has created 19 retail positions and at 2,500 sq.ft, is more than treble the size of the old Pagham Co-op.

The new store opens on Thursday but members of the local community are being invited to a preview evening there the day before, from 5pm to 7pm.