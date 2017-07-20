Holiday village plan to let workers stay in Bracklesham

Workers could be set to stay at the South Downs Holiday Village in Bracklesham with planning documents validated this week.

Chichester District Council has now released details of the application by Cre8 to formally allow agricultural workers to be accommodated at the site until the end of October 2019.

In a post on Facebook, Chichester District Council confirmed legal proceedings for a breach of condition at the site had been suspended while the planning process was ‘undertaken objectively and thoroughly’.

It read: “It is anticipated that the application will be reported to the council’s Planning Committee for a decision in due course.

“We understand that some residents may feel frustrated by the time that this has taken, but planning is a very complex area and we want to reassure you that we are taking the appropriate and timely action.”

Agricultural recruitment firm Cre8 is leasing the site from Seaward Properties Ltd, which bought South Downs Holiday Park in January for £2.5m.

The planning application is available to view at: https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=ORFLC4ERH7D00





