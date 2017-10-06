Honourary canons ‘enrich’ cathedral

The Dean of Westminster and an Oxford Associate Professor have been appointed as honorary canons of Chichester Cathedral.

The appointments were confirmed by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, who expressed his ‘delight’ new links were being created for the diocese.

The Revd Dr Jennifer Strawbridge is Associate Professor in New Testament Studies at Oxford University and Caird Fellow in Theology at Mansfield College

The ancient Wiccamical Prebends, to which John Hall and Jennifer Strawbridge have been appointed, are designated as theological canonries and lectureships.

Dr Warner said: “This enables us to invite people who are eminent in their field of teaching and theological reflection to enrich our life.

“By becoming part of the household of faith here in Sussex, we believe that they will encourage us to grow in wisdom and faith.”

The installation will take place at the cathedral at evensong on Saturday January 20 at 5.30pm.

The Dean of Westminster, The Very Revd Dr John Hall will take the Stall of the Prebendary of Bursalis and Mansfield College Associate Professor, The Revd Dr Jennifer Strawbridge will take the stall of the Prebendary of Bargham.

Dr Hall said: “I am grateful to the Bishop of Chichester and delighted at the prospect of a formal association with Chichester Cathedral and Diocese, alongside my role at Westminster Abbey.

“Since my parents retired to Chichester in 1976 and loved the cathedral, where their ashes are buried, I have many happy memories of the Cathedral, city and county.”

Dr Strawbridge was also pleased with the news: “It is a great honour to be offered this honorary canonry at Chichester Cathedral, especially as the Diocese celebrates the Year of the Bible.

“I very much look forward to getting to know the Cathedral community and Diocese and to contributing to its theological reflection and growth.”