Hospital trust IT team secures international award

The information technology team at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has fought off competition across the globe to secure an international award.

The trust’s IT Solutions Team won the prestigious prize for Best Implementation of an IT Service Management Solution from the Service Desk Institute.

Ian Arbuthnot, director of information management and technology, said: “Staff at Western Sussex Hospitals are encouraged to innovate and make changes that improve patient care and facilitate work for their colleagues.

“The IT team is no exception and I am extraordinarily proud of this international recognition for their excellent achievement.”

The trust’s IT team was also presented with £1,000, which is being donated to the trust’s dedicated charity, Love Your Hospital.