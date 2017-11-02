Hotham Park’s adventure golf is ‘on track’

The new 18-hole adventure golf for Hotham Park is reported to be ‘on track’ for opening later this month.

The ‘Wildforest Falls’ project, billed as an attraction for all the family, is inspired by Hotham Park’s history and the surrounding area.

Justin Simpson, manager for ISS Lifestyle, said: the ‘really exciting development’ will be ‘a real asset to the beautiful Hotham Park’.

“Everybody loves a good game of adventure golf! It is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and partake in a bit of friendly competition with friends and family.”

The course includes a beaver dam complete with waterfall, water jump pool and fallen log putt-through; tree stump vortex and ‘Hotham House’ tower putt-through.

A number of life-size statues including grizzly bears, wolves, stags and wild boars are also set to feature.

In a statement, Arun District Council’s greenspace contractor ISS, said the project underpins its commitment to ‘deliver excellent outdoor recreational facilities’ throughout the district.

Work, in a bid to accommodate the extra footfall, will also see ISS increase the size of the main car park.and install ‘much needed toilet facilities’, together with a newly created kiosk selling a selection of merchandise.