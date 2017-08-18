Housing plan for Royal Oak pub in East Wittering

A collection of ten homes is planned to replace a former pub in East Wittering.

The Royal Oak in Stocks Lane would be demolished to make room for nine houses and a bungalow under proposals submitted this week.

Seven of the homes would be three-bedroom houses, along with two four-bed houses and a two-bedroom bungalow.

The pub site was registered as a community asset in 2013 after a campaign by the Save our Village East Wittering group, a status that gave residents the right to buy the site themselves when it went up for sale.

A six month window for residents to apply to buy the site expired in July last year.

