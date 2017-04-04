Hughton unhappy with first-half show, but pleased by improvement as Albion go top

Chris Hughton admitted he was unhappy with Brighton & Hove Albion's first-half performance but praised their ability to improve and reclaim top spot in the Championship.

Glenn Murray's 20th strike of the campaign after just 60 seconds, Tomer Hemed's chested goal and Uwe Huenemeier's first for the club completed a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City at the Amex.



A late Che Adams consolation goal at the death denied Albion their fourth clean sheet in five, but the result saw them go two points clear of Newcastle, who play tomorrow, at the summit and ten clear of third-placed Reading.



Hughton said: "It was a strange game and we spoke on Saturday having leaving it late then, but our feeling was if we got an early goal it would have been a different game.



"Today was exactly that, we scored early and it was almost if we rested on that a bit. I did not think we were good in that first-half period. It certainly wasn't like how we needed to be against any opposition in this division.



"As with all decent sides you are able to turn things around a bit and we came out second half certainly better and got the goals at the right time.



"I can't say we certainly deserved to win our last two games as we have not been at our best, but on another occasion we lose those games."

Second-placed Newcastle United host Burton Albion in the second-half of the Championship programme on Wednesday, while Huddersfield, who dropped to fourth with Reading's victory tonight, welcome Norwich City.

But when asked if he will be taking in a game, Hughton replied: "No. Generally, because if I have gone to games I have gone to games for a reason, maybe opposition we will be playing against. Mainly our focus is on us and not the teams around us unless we are playing them"