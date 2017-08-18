Hundreds enjoy a day of riverside fun at Arundel

Jubilee Gardens in Arundel was the place to be on Sunday, as families enjoyed the second annual Sunday Fun Day.

Locals and visitors alike made the most of the fine weather, making their way down to the River Arun for fun and games.

Events co-ordinator Sadie Collis said: “It was a very successful day. There was a fantastic community spirit. The whole event had a really nice relaxed atmosphere.

“Lots of families took their picnics along to sit and enjoy live music by the river. People also had the chance to explore Arundel then drop in throughout the day to join in the activities.”

The day featured live music from musicians Trevor Wyatt, Marvin Ford and Chichester’s Renegade Dogs.

Hundreds participated in the events including free face painting, as well as workshops and games provided by the 1st Arundel Scout troop.

Town mayor councillor Angela Standing was on hand to assist as town crier

Lots of lucky children even got to try their hand as town crier. It proved a big hit, as they donned the ceremonial hat under the watchful eye of Arundel mayor and town crier Angela Standing.

Mrs Standing said: “It was lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves on such a sunny afternoon.”