Hundreds raised for international charity

A fundraising duo have raised more than £700 for Amnesty International.

West Dean based Sarah Hughes and East Dean based Emma O’Driscoll joined forces earlier this year to raise funds for the organisation.

The two walked 30km of the South Downs Way from Amberley to Devil’s Dyke to raise money for Amnesty International.

Sarah said: “Emma and I completed the walk and raised £771 for Amnesty International.

“The movement of people forced to flee their countries and travel vast distances was recently politicised in a disturbing way and we wanted to highlight the reality that these people face. It can be difficult to know what you can do, on an individual level, to show solidarity to people in need of basic humanitarian support, we hope that the walk has gone someway to raise awareness and support the wider cause of Amnesty International.

“We both think that the work that Amnesty International does is massively important have supported various campaigns, including the recent #againsthate campaign to encourage local councils to address the rising level of racism and hate crime following the EU referendum.

“We are both keen walkers, though aren’t in the habit of walking 30km in a day! We went on a few walks with friends and did 16km a couple of weeks before hand. We also upgraded our walking gear where necessary.

“It was a great day. We started walking at about 8:30am with the accent of Amberley Mount and walked the South Downs Way to Devils Dyke, just outside Brighton. It took eight hours, with a couple of breaks, and we walked exactly 30km. We felt good (though tired!), it was certainly made easier knowing we had support of friends, family, and colleagues.

“We were also mindful that some people have to walk long distances everyday with no support and no security. Often with little knowledge of where they’re heading and what will meet them at the end. We felt fortunate to be greeted by loved ones.

“We set up a JustGiving page and raised £771 (with a target of £500). Staff and students at West Dean College were very generous and held a couple of book sales in support of the walk - thanks everyone!”

Find out more about Sarah and Emma’s trek at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahhughes30km.

