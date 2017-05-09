IN PICTURES: DIY SOS begins in Yapton

The Big Build in Yapton has officially begun.

Hordes of tradesmen and women from all across Sussex and beyond joined presenter Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team to start the huge build this morning, Tuesday, May 9.

DIY SOS in Yapton begins. Amanda and husband Vic with Nick Knowles and all the volunteer traders

In just nine days, Amanda Worne’s small home will be totally transformed to meet her and her family’s needs.

Amanda, who was paralysed in a freak cycling accident in August 2015, addressed more than 50 traders to thank them for giving up their time and knowledge for free each day, before she left her house in their capable hands.

While some of the volunteers know the family, most are complete strangers who have heard about the project and wanted to help.

Speaking to the Observer and Gazette, the show’s presenter Nick Knowles said Amanda’s positive attitude was inspirational and he spoke of wanting to allow her to be ‘mum again’ to her four children.

Nick also sent out an appeal for anyone who works with leather who wants to help to get in contact as soon as possible.

If a leather maker can help they can email stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk who will pass their details on to the show.

