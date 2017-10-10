IN PICTURES: The Big Sleepout 2017

Scores of people gave up their warm beds for the night to take part in Stonepillow’s Big Sleepout.

Around 70 people slept in makeshift cardboard homes on Chichester Cathedral green on Saturday to raise money for the homeless charity and awareness for the growing number of rough sleepers in the area.

ks171078-2. Graham Jones and his daughter Kate, nine, constructing their Badger shaped shelter.ks

Click on the video link to see a slideshow of Kate Shemilt’s pictures.

