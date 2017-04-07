Inflatable labyrinth challenge at Fontwell

The world’s longest inflatable obstacle course is set to come to Fontwell this September.

At 1000ft, the Labyrinth Challenge is on a UK wide tour, with Fontwell Park Racecourse on the list for Friday September 22 to Sunday September 24.

Friday will see teams of five race their way through the course, with adult attractions, music, food and drinks in the Labyrinth Village.

Saturday and Sunday will focus on families, kids rides, laser tag, big inflatables, entertainers, shows, competitions, food, drinks, music and dancing and the Mini Labyrinth Challenge alongside the main course.

The Labyrinth will be open for 18+ timeslots towards the end of each day.

Tickets and prices available at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com

