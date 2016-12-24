Inspirational speaker discusses fear of failure with students

Business expert, writer and photographer Roger Mavity visited Felpham Community College as part of the ‘Speakers 4 Schools’ initiative.

Presenting to a group of 60 students in Years 10 and 11, Mr Mavity gave an inspirational talk on the fear of failure, followed by an interactive session which gave students an insight into his career and business success.

The ‘Speakers 4 Schools’ initiative aims to provide state schools with talks from the UK’s leading figures to inspire and empower the next generation. Last year, Sir Keith Mills, business entrepreneur, visited FCC as part of the programme.

Gill Woodman, careers co-ordinator at the school, said: “Mr Mavity was truly inspirational. The fear of failure affects most people. He explained how everyone needs to fail in some ways to succeed overall and it should just make you work harder and believe in yourself. It was really relevant to our students as we always want them to push the boundaries of what they can achieve and strive for excellence. The students came out of the talk buzzing which was great to see.”

Students Shannon Squires and Jasmine Butters said: “The talk was really enjoyable and motivational. Mr Mavity was really nice and his life story - from school through his career path - was inspirational. He told us that wherever we start we can get to where we want to be and to believe in ourselves. It was good!”

