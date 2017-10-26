Into the Woods design challenge for pupils

Children at Oakwood School have been challenged to take part in a design task.

Pupils at Chichester’s Oakwood School have teamed up with two local sculptors to launch the school’s ‘Into the Woods’ themed creative curriculum.

Mark and Rebecca Ford, whose Two Circles Design studio is based in Arundel, challenged the enthusiastic children to come up with designs for a sculpture to use as a space for learning and making the most of imaginative play in the school’s outdoor environment.

The collaborative final image has taken themes and ideas from all of the children’s designs, with pupils helping to bring the eight foot high hazel and willow structure to life using traditional tools and weaving skills.

Clare Bradbury, Head Teacher, said, “Teaming up with Two Circles Design has been an exciting opportunity to bring the school together with local sculptors in a pupil-led project that both enhances the children’s love of their surroundings and provides a focus outdoors for many years to come.”