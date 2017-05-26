ISIS graffiti in Chichester ‘not linked to terrorism’

The word ISIS gratified on a sign in Chichester is not being linked to terrorism, police confirmed.

The graffiti appeared on a Linden Homes sign in the Graylingwell Park estate on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers are aware and it is not being linked to terrorism but graffiti.”

It follows a spate of offensive and racist graffiti appearing all over the city earlier this http://www.chichester.co.uk/news/crime/man-arrested-over-racist-graffiti-in-chichester-1-7886624

