The surreal weather which has plunged Chichester and many other areas suddenly into darkness is causing great interest.

“It feels like the end of the world, it’s so eerie. It feels like something big is about to hit,” said a 20-year-old female Chichester shopper, who didn’t want to be named.

Chichester Cathedral by Jake Marrinan

People stood outside shops looking at the darkening sky, street lights came off and on and birds generally seemed confused.

The strange weather is being caused by Storm Ophelia, which has drawn Saharan dust to the UK, making the sun appear red, according to the Met Office

Chichester resident David Johnson said: “The only time I’ve seen the sky like this is before an eclipse.

“It’s quite surreal, people seem quite spooked, probably because it’s so dark and it’s only 2.40pm.

Near the bus and railway station

“People are saying it’s the end of the world which I find hilarious. It’s probably because we’re not used to this.

“In the Caribbean where they have lots of hurricanes it’s probably quite normal.

“But it is quite an unusual weather phenomenon.”

Southgate at 2.30pm

